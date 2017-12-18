Terrorists walk into Marriott on West Bay Street with no license on BIKE! $15,000 robbed from clerk!

17
399

Robbers now walking into HOTELS?

Terrorists walking into WEST BAY STREET HOTEL!

Nassau – If you thought the criminals were not serious these days, then take a look at this. An inside robbery – WE BELIEVE- today at the newly refurbished Marriott Hotel on West Bay Street.

Two armed men rode up to the entrance, walked into the hotel like terrorists in helmets and robbed the hotel clerk of some $15,000 in cash. We believe some employee were in on the heist. Like where was the hotel security?

Now, here is where we at BP make our observations: What was the registered license on the bike? There was none. And this is where it gets serious for us.

All over New Providence lawless motorists are parading on main Bay Street without a damn license on the bike or car – and yet they proceed unimpeded! What is this?

Our system should now know and have a file of every motor vehicle or bike that has not registered and those vehicles should be sought after! Why are they not registered and what is the penalty for not being registered on the renewal date? We ga say this – Dumb people should not be in charge of our systems!

How does a motorbike ride down Bay Street where almost 50 officers are assigned – hold up a whole hotel! Have no license on the bike and everyone carryon like we safe! [Well Jingle Bell – WHAT IS DIS?]

We report yinner decide!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • F. Cartwright

    It’s the people’s time……the police are on your side.

  • F. Cartwright

    $15,000 is pennies compared to whats in PLP homes.

  • F. Cartwright

    The PLP have more of your money in their homes than the bank of Bahamas.

  • F. Cartwright

    Gold beyond your dreams!

  • F. Cartwright

    Why do you think Davis let robbers go when they robbed him?

  • F. Cartwright

    PLP has millions in their homes!

  • F. Cartwright

    And don’t worry, the police is on your side.

  • F. Cartwright

    Take back your money its your money!

  • F. Cartwright

    the gated homes they live in is yours, as they keep you in the ghetto.

  • F. Cartwright

    Those nice cars they drive are yours!

  • F. Cartwright

    Go get your money, it’s all yours!

  • F. Cartwright

    The PLP has your millions in their homes, they cant bring to a bank.

  • F. Cartwright

    wake up hamburger ass!

  • F. Cartwright

    The criminal plp pindling thinking nigga is a terrorist out to destroy the Bahamas. We must stand together to wipe out this cancer eating away at our beautiful country.

  • F. Cartwright

    The criminal Lynden Pindling thinking nigga is a terrorist against our beloved country. We must stand together and help the police kill these motherfuckers till not one is left. If your own father is a terrorist Pindling thinking nigga, rat him out for the good of our country. You will be rewarded, let the police put these plp scumbag Pindling thinking niggas in the grave.

  • F. Cartwright

    Lynden pig slop Pindling was nothing more an a cocaine pushing nigger, destroying his own people for a price.

  • F. Cartwright

    The criminal Lynden Pindling thinking nigga must be killed on sight, they are a cancer eating away at the Bahamas. The police are ordered to kill on sight, don’t leave any of them alive. If you leave them alive their corrupt PLP lawyers will sue you; make sure their dead officers. Put three in the head and two in the back, this will guarantee your safety.