Shooting incident in Abaco



Abaco, Bahamas – Police in Abaco are investigating a shooting incident that has left a 17 year old male with injuries.

Reports are that on Monday 18th December 2017 shortly before 10:00pm, a 17 year old male was reportedly at a basketball court in Dundas Town, Abaco when he was approached by another male who shot him before fleeing on foot. He was transported to a nearby clinic where he was seen by doctor. His injuries are not life threatening.

Two 17 year old males of Dundas Town, Abaco were arrested and are assisting police with their investigation into this matter.

