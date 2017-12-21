Young BPL employee collapses and dies following a heart attack Tuesday

Motivational Life Changers Coach Michelle Miller dies suddenly!



Nassau – A BPL employee collapsed and died on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack.

The female employee, whose identity we don’t have this time, began feeling unwell Tuesday morning when the incident unfolded.

We at BP respectfully send our condolences to her family at this most difficult time.

Meanwhile, Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden passing of life coach Michelle Miller.

Miller was just earlier this month a speaker at the Global Summit on Dec. 2, 2017. Her sudden passing is a shock to many. Rest Eternal Grant Unto Her O Lord – AMEN!

