Former PM Christie announced his unwavering support for Brave Davis’ leadership team!

Party Leader of the PLP Philip Davis, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper and Chairman Fred Mitchell as their portraits are unveiled at Gambier House 21 December during the National General Council Meeting.

Nassau – Former Prime Minister Perry Gladstone Christie appeared before the Council of the Progressive Liberal Party last night to pledge his unequivocal support behind the Philip Brave Davis team while assuring delegates that he will now lend his voice to the national discourse.

It was the first appearance of Mr. Christie after stepping down as Leader of the Party before the October National Convention.

Mr. Christie assured members of the council that his silence on national issues will be broken as he is prepared to join the fight to see a PLP Government returned to power.

Last night the official photos of the new leadership team were presented to the Davis, Cooper and Mitchell.

