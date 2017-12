6:24pm Update: Ambulance was unable to save any of the persons in the crash; Reportedly two persons onboard – male and female. A source confirm both died in the crash.

5:50pm: News coming into BP right now 》》》》

Reports coming in of a plane crash moments ago is now confirmed. The incident is reportedly near Smithco, Providenciales, TCI.

We have no details. And no official report at this time.

We report yinner decide!