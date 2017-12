NASSAU, The Bahamas — Sir Hartman Longley was sworn in as President of the Court of Appeal by Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling at Government House on Friday, December 22, 2017.

Below Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis is also pictured as Sir Hartman Longley received his Instrument of Appointment. (BIS Photos/Derek Smith)