WATCH THE VIDEO FOR YOURSELVES….

Nassau – Some suggest crime is down, but if you were following the news like us at BP not even PI parking lot is safe these days.

Check out this footage coming in from the parking section on Paradise Island where a car has been stripped of all its tires.

We ga say it again, CRIME IS NOT DOWN! Crime reporting is down. And with 5,613 Bahamians fired lately expect it to get worse!

We report yinner decide!