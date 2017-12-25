Singer, Teacher and Storyteller Patricia Bazard passed away today at 71

Nassau – She was a choral conductor, singer, teacher, workshop facilitator and storyteller, who has been involved in the Arts since the age of two years. She formed and conducted her first Children’s Choir at the age of twelve at transfiguration Baptist Church.

With sadness Bahamas Press this afternoon is reporting the passing of Mrs. Patricia Bazard who died today, losing her long battle with cancer.

She was a conductor of numerous choirs and groups including: The Bahamas National Baptist Mass Youth Choir that toured the United States and Europe; Guest conductor at The national Baptist Congress of Christian Education Pittsburg and Omaha Nebraska; The award-winning Bahamas National Children’s Choir and the National Boys Choir Concert Tours to Poland, Prague, Russia, London, Canada, China, west Africa, South America, The United States and the Caribbean; and The National Independence Choirs.

Mrs. Bazard had retired as a Senior Cultural Officer for The Bahamas Government, responsible for National Celebrations and Chef de Mission for International Conferences and Festivals, and has been a member of The National Independence Committee since 1972.

She has written two books of short stories, an initial piano instruction book for very young children and has been the recipient of numerous national and international awards. She was also action in her church serving as The Minister of Music for The Salem Union Baptist Church.

Mrs Bazard married Mr. Luicito G. Bazard, with eight children and twelve grandchildren.

Her favourite scripture was: ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me!’

May the angels greet you and lead you into paradise. Rest Eternal Grant Unto Her O Lord! Amen!

