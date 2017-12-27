FIREARM AND AMMUNITION ARREST – GRAND BAHAMA



Police in Grand Bahama arrest one male who was found in possession of a firearm.

Reports are that on Tuesday 26th December 2017 shortly after 12:00am, officers while on

mobile patrol in the area of Midshipman Road near a business establishment, observed an

altercation in the parking lot.

As a result one of the males when searched was found in possession of a black and silver .45 pistol with (9) .45 rounds of ammunition.

He is expected to be arraigned before the Magistrate Court this week. Investigation

continues.