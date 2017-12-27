Roots have been declared the overall winner of the 2017 Boxing Day Parade

MINNIS SAXONS DEFEATED IN THE 2017 BOXING DAY PARADE!
Nassau – Like bad luck or hard luck PRIME Minister Dr. HON. Hubert Minnis’ junkanoo group renamed ‘Da Minnis Saxons’ by BP got their backsides wailed today as ‘Roots in da mornin’ were declared Champions OVERALL in the A. Category today.
Results of the Boxing Day parade, which was delayed thanks to Basil Deal, were just announced and the results were as followed!
WE AT BP REPORT AND GA LET YINNER DECIDE!
Overall Group
1 – Roots
2 – One Family
3 – Saxons
4 – Valley Boys
5 – Genesis
Lead Costume
Roots
Roots
Saxons
Saxons
One family
Genesis
Choreography
Roots
One Family
Saxons
Valley Boys
Genesis
Performance
Roots
One Family
Saxons
Valley Boys
Genesis
Shirley Street
Roots
Saxons
One Family
Valley Boys/Genesis
Best Music
Genesis
Saxons
Roots
Valley Boys
One Family
Banner
Roots
Saxons
One Family
Valley Boys
Genesis
Overall Costume
Roots
Saxons
One Family
Valley Boys
Genesis
In the end Prodigal Sons did not show on Bay Street and Music Makers were disqualified.