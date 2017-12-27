Roots have been declared the overall winner of the 2017 Boxing Day Parade

MINNIS SAXONS DEFEATED IN THE 2017 BOXING DAY PARADE!



Nassau – Like bad luck or hard luck PRIME Minister Dr. HON. Hubert Minnis’ junkanoo group renamed ‘Da Minnis Saxons’ by BP got their backsides wailed today as ‘Roots in da mornin’ were declared Champions OVERALL in the A. Category today.

Results of the Boxing Day parade, which was delayed thanks to Basil Deal, were just announced and the results were as followed!

WE AT BP REPORT AND GA LET YINNER DECIDE!

Overall Group

1 – Roots

2 – One Family

3 – Saxons

4 – Valley Boys

5 – Genesis

Lead Costume

Roots

Roots

Saxons

Saxons

One family

Genesis

Choreography

Roots

One Family

Saxons

Valley Boys

Genesis

Performance

Roots

One Family

Saxons

Valley Boys

Genesis

Shirley Street

Roots

Saxons

One Family

Valley Boys/Genesis

Best Music

Genesis

Saxons

Roots

Valley Boys

One Family

Banner

Roots

Saxons

One Family

Valley Boys

Genesis

Overall Costume

Roots

Saxons

One Family

Valley Boys

Genesis

In the end Prodigal Sons did not show on Bay Street and Music Makers were disqualified.

