Roots have been declared the overall winner of the 2017 Boxing Day Parade

121

MINNIS SAXONS DEFEATED IN THE 2017 BOXING DAY PARADE!

PM Minnis showed up on Bay with one of the UGLIEST COSTUMES in da history of Saxons. WHAT IS DIS? WHERE IS DA PLAN? Judges we believed began penalizing they saw PM Minnis…

Nassau – Like bad luck or hard luck PRIME Minister Dr. HON. Hubert Minnis’ junkanoo group renamed ‘Da Minnis Saxons’ by BP got their backsides wailed today as ‘Roots in da mornin’ were declared Champions OVERALL in the A. Category today.

Results of the Boxing Day parade, which was delayed thanks to Basil Deal, were just announced and the results were as followed!

WE AT BP REPORT AND GA LET YINNER DECIDE!

Overall Group

1 – Roots
2 – One Family
3 – Saxons
4 – Valley Boys
5 – Genesis

Lead Costume

Roots
Roots
Saxons
Saxons
One family
Genesis

Choreography

Roots
One Family
Saxons
Valley Boys
Genesis

Performance

Roots
One Family
Saxons
Valley Boys
Genesis

Shirley Street

Roots
Saxons
One Family
Valley Boys/Genesis

Best Music

Genesis
Saxons
Roots
Valley Boys
One Family

Banner

Roots
Saxons
One Family
Valley Boys
Genesis

Overall Costume

Roots
Saxons
One Family
Valley Boys
Genesis

In the end Prodigal Sons did not show on Bay Street and Music Makers were disqualified.

