Robbers hit another food store in the inner city Thursday morning….

Dey say crime down – but all we getting in daily reports are shootings and robbery!



Nassau – armed robbers held up another establishment just when you thought crime was down as suggested by PM Hubert Minnis.

On Thursday morning, when you thought robbers would be tired from Junkanoo, another food store this time Budget Meat on Cordeaux Ave. was held up at gunpoint.

Three men held up and robbed the store demanding cash and goods. The men got off with an undisclosed amount of cash as they made good their escape.

Some say crime is down, we at BP say crime reporting is down. We have yet to get any official word of the incident from police. Do yinner feel safe?

With more than 5,613 persons having been axed by the Minnis Regime since May 10th it is no telling how bad these events will get. Be safe Bahamas!

We report yinner decide!