FNM MP collects his Holiday Toy Boy out of LPIA hot out of Jamaica!



Nassau – A Free National Movement MP gave a shocking surprise this holiday weekend when we collected his toy boy at LPIA, hot out of Jamaica.

The young buffed Jamaican arrived via Caribbean Airlines from the island and ran into the arms of the MP.

The MP, readers should remember, was caught before in ‘Sissyville’. That became the name of the area after its last failed MP had a complaint launched by a mother to police. The ex-MP had taken her young boy child without her permission and made serious allegations to police. The complaint was never followed up on and vanished from files. UNBELIEVEABLE!

We all will recall how as a candidate the same MP was caught in the middle of the night with an underage boy in the backseat, half naked. When police caught the pair, the then candidate said he was giving the child some homework for a class assignment. POLICE released the half naked pair and told the then MP to take the boy home.

Well what in the hell is dis?

We report yinner decide!