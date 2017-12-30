North Andros PLP has lost another loyal and faithful soul in that part of the country

Stalwart Councilor, Angela McDonald, passes…



Andros – Breaking news coming into BP at this hour confirms the PLP has lost another ground soldier this time in the community of North Andros.

We can report Stalwart Councilor, Angela McDonald, of Nichols Town, Andros passed away this morning.

McDonald was a good and faithful soldier for the PLP. She was a master on the ground and a warrior in the battle for justice and democracy. She was a progressive who delivered countless political successes for her party. The PLP has lost a faithful soul and the community of Nichols Town a valiant fighter for their advances.

BP sends our condolences to her family and prays that Our Good and Gracious God grant her rest eternal. AMEN!

We report yinner decide!