A total of 78 migrants were onboard that vessel near Exuma on Saturday…



Nassau – A total of 76 Haitian migrants were apprehended Saturday morning by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

While on routine patrol, HMBS CASCARILLA, under the command of Lieutenant Commander Clinton Johnson apprehended a 40-foot Haitian sloop near the southern end of the Tongue of the Ocean, 20 miles west of the Exuma chain. The migrants – 66 males, 8 females and 2 children arrived in the capital later Saturday evening and were turned over to Immigration officials for further processing.