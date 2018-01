Nassau – Bahamas Press is learning Prime Minister Hon. Hubert Minnis is expected to have surgery in the New Year.

The news comes following a series of successful eye surgeries that have been done for cataract patients. The PM will undergo his first surgery early in the year and will take off some weeks.

We call on the nation to pray for the PM as we all know Brent Dem are lurking in the shadows.

We report yinner decide!