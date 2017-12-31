Two more being considered for the bench and Sir Michael to be President of the Court of Appeals

Nassau – The Prime Minister is now considering two new appointments to the bench and we at BP are the first to release the news.

Bahamas Press is reporting former Bar Council President Ruth Bowe-Darville and Dianne Sands are being considered for appointment to the bench. The Cabinet advanced both persons for consideration to the Judicial and Legal Services Commission for appointment.

These considerations come following the appointment of Sir Michael Barnett as an Acting Justice in the Court of Appeals this week.

We are learning, following the retirement of Sir Hartman Longley, Sir Michael will sit as President of the Court of Appeals. He is back!

We report yinner decide!