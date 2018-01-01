2018 New Year’s Honours List – Will anyone be getting the Bahamian honour as the PM promised?



NASSAU, The Bahamas – Government House has announced the Queen’s 2018 New Year’s Honours recognizing the accomplishments of persons who have made major contributions to various spheres of Bahamian life.

Awarded the CMG are: Mark Holowesko, for services to business and the community; Lawrence Cartwright, for services to education and politics; and Reverend Dr. Ranford Patterson, for contributions to religion, education and the community.

Awarded OBE: Dr. Robin Roberts, for his contributions to medicine; Antonius Roberts, for education, the arts and the community; Pastor Rex Major, for services to religion and the community; and David Thompson, for contributions to the legal community and politics.

Honoured with MBE are: Elma Garraway, for her work in education and the community; Nancy Kelly, for her contributions to education and volunteering; Dr. Nigel Lewis, for dentistry, the community and politics; and Dr. Jonathan Rodgers, for his contributions to ophthalmology.

The BEM was awarded to: Roney Armbrister, for his work in entertainment and the community; Willis Bain, for services to arts and the community; Llewellyn Augustine Cartwright, for contributions to business; Kendal Romeo Haurtwerth Culmer, for business and politics; Elijah Miller, for politics and the community; and Quintin Woodside, for services to business and the community.

The Queen’s Police Medal was awarded to Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson for contributions to policing and the community.