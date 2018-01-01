Shantytown resident arrested in connection with a string of robberies in the Eastern Road area

Have police recovered any of the stolen items in the Shantytown?



Nassau – Police are reporting a serial armed robber and suspect believed to be that mastermind behind a number of break-ins in the Eastern Road area of the island.

Jahfin Osias [photo above] has been arrested over the weekend in the Haitian Village off Joe Farrington by a special police unit.

This suspect has been on the run from the police from 2016.

He police believe the Ring operated from the Haitian Village in the Eastern area. Will PM Minnis now live up to his word and physically remove all persons operating in the country without any document?

We report yinner decide!