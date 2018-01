Bimini, Bahamas – Police in Bimini took into custody (6) illegal Immigrants after they were discovered at a local resort on North Bimini.

Reports are that on Saturday 30th December 2017, shortly before 11:00am, officers of the Bimini Division acting on information went to a local resort and discovered (6) illegal immigrants, (5) males and (1) female all from Ecuador. They were taken into police custody and handed over to the Department of Immigration. Investigation is continuing in this matter.