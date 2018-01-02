Man shot dead on Grand Bahama inside his home minutes ago…

BP records the first homicide victim is Joel Augustine



Freeport – Bahamas Press is now reporting the first murder for 2018 and our teams are already live on the scene.

We can report that a man just got killed; shot to death multiple times at his home on Gladstone Terrace, Freeport Grand Bahama.

Bahamas Press can confirm the victim in this homicide incident to be Joel Augustine – age unknown.

Now we know the shooting has taken place at the home and we do not know the details which led to this – but boy – JANUARY IS HERE!

