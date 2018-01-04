22 Inducted Into Junkanoo Legends Circle



NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and the National Junkanoo Committee held a ceremony at the British Colonial Hilton, on December 22, 2017 to induct 22 persons into the Junkanoo Legends Circle.

The event was held under the patronage of Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling (front row, sixth right) and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Michael Pintard (standing front row, fifth left).

Also pictured with those recognized for their contributions to Junkanoo were Director of Culture Rowena Poitier Sutherland (left of Minister), and Co-Chairs of the National Junkanoo Committee Kishlane O’Brien (first row, first left) and Dr. Dwight Marshall (first row, first right). The 2017 Induction Class included: David Wilfred Thompson; Leonard “Laddy” Bain; Peter “Cheaper” Clarke, Jr.; Godfrey “Gully” Collie; Howard Bethel, Jr.; William Gregory “Big Mull” Bethel; Herbert “Herbie” Bain; Lynden “Mojo” Rahming; Kendal “K.C.” Campbell; Ronald “Lugga” Cartwright, Jr.; Mrs. Emmaline Richardson; Barry Howard Herbert Wilson; Anjoun Armaly; Neville “Radio” Mitchell; Wendell Duke “Dukie” Smith; Rudolph “Billy” Burrows; Linda Christina Stubbs nee Wood; Jeffrey Rahming; Robert Andrew “Andy” Ford; Lincoln Young; Valentino A. Hanna; and Shane “Gabriel” Moncur (for Junior Junkanoo). (BIS Photo/Derek Smith)