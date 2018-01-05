Freeport Shipyard Services employee becomes the second homicide victim for the year after being fatally shot outside a club!

Second homicide for the year recorded again on Grand Bahama Island!

Freeport – Bahamas Press is reporting that we have recorded another homicide – the second for the year – again in the Freeport community of Grand Bahama.

Our teams have identified the homicide victim to be, Kevin Roberts. (PHOTO ABOVE).

Sources tell us the victim was hanging out at Club 54 in downtown Freeport when the unfortunate murder unfolded. Roberts was fatally shot and died on the scene.

Police are investigating the incident.

