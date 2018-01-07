Police Sargent collapsed on the job and later died at Rand

Why are so many people checked into the Rand never leave? WHAT IS DIS?

Freeport – There was another tragedy on Grand Bahama over the weekend and from what we at BP are learning another member of the Royal Bahamas Police Force has passed.

W/Sgt. Monigue Seymour stationed on the island of Grand Bahama was not feeling well when the unfortunate occurred.

Sgt. Seymour was at work Friday morning when she collapsed and fell. She was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital, however, she later was pronounced dead.

BP is becoming extremely concerned how a number of persons who are registered in the Rand and never exit. We believe this is a travesty indeed and one that should be more closely examined. We expect in this latest incident the RBPF will have a private autopsy preformed to see exactly what happened in this latest case.

This is not good.

We report yinner decide!