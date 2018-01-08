Police want these two men for Murder on Grand Bahama

Police in Grand Bahama need your assistance in locating two suspects who are wanted by the Central Detective Unit for Murder.

The first suspect is Jamal Penn alias “Tony Smith” age 28 years of Hearne Lane, Freeport, Grand Bahama and who frequents Bimini and New Providence. He is described as standing at 5’10” in height, weighing 140lbs., with dark brown eyes, medium brown complexion and average built.

The second suspect is Joetiko Michael Newbold age 26 years of #202 St Albans Place, Lucaya, Grand Bahama. He is described as standing at 5”9” in height, weighing 145 lbs., with dark brown eyes, medium brown complexion and slim built.

Both men are considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two men, you are asked to contact the Central Detective Unit in Freeport, Grand Bahama at telephone numbers 350-3107 thru12, 911/919 or call your nearest police station.

