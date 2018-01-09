Like Mother like son – Both remanded to jail…

Having an AK-47 weapon in possession is 25 years in prison…



Nassau – There is nothing like a mother’s love boy and yesterday a mother and son pair were remanded to jail after an AK 47 war weapon was found in the home.

Mary Ferguson and her 26-year-old son Shedlock Bain appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday in connection with the seizure of an AK-47 rifle and over 30 rounds of ammunition from a home off Cowpen Road on January 4.

They each faced one count of possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition with intent to supply as a result of the find by police.

Now the son ain’t saying nothing and the mother well she dressed up yesterday for jail. Both Ms Ferguson and her son pleaded not guilty to the charges. The matter was adjourned to February 26 and 27 for trial. Until such time both were remanded to FOX HILL.

We report yinner decide!