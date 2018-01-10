Another accident on eight-legged roundabout today – Motorists must drive with care and attention on the wet streets!

Nassau – Bahamas Press teams are once again at the scene of another accident this time at the eight-legged roundabout.

The driver overtook several vehicles on the wet streets speeding at around 80mph. He crashed into this utility pole badly damaging his vehicle along with public property. BP wonders who repairs all these damaged public assets being destroyed by motorists?

Meanwhile, for a second day there has also been another accident this afternoon at the junction of Carmichael and Gladstone Road.

We report yinner decide!