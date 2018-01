As the Minnis Cabinet fired scores of BAIC employees just before the holidays – and with a threat that more is to com – we are putting out today the names of the persons approved by the Minnis Cabinet to replace them.

These persons are:

1) Charmaine Moss-Williams

2) Debbie Mott-Strachan

3) Diana Bullard

4) Judy Johnson

5) Leona Heild

6) Marissa Rose

7) Ellen Nixon

8) Gary Smith

We report yinner decide!