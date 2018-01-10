Pineapple air landing gear collapsed at Governor’s Harbour airport…



Eleuthera, Bahamas – Police are investigating a plane crash that has left one male passenger with minor injuries, on Tuesday, 9th January, 2018.

Reports are that shortly after 8:00pm, police on Governors Harbour, Eleuthera, received a report that a plane had crashed at the airport. Upon arrival at that location, Officers discovered that , as a Pineapple Air Charter Flight from New Providence, was approaching the end of the runway, the landing gear collapsed causing the aircraft to skid off the southern end of the runway.

Two (2) Pilots and fifteen (15) passengers were on board. One passenger complained of injuries and was taken to the local clinic where he was treated and discharged.

This matter will be referred to the Department Civil Aviation for further investigation.