Suspect captured following the injury of a police officer on Junkanoo Beach…

Nassau – A male suspect is in custody tonight following that widely publicized video that is circulating on social media concerning an injured officer.

Police confirm that shortly before 12:00noon today, an officer was at Junkanoo Beach [Long Wharf] and was attempting to affect an arrest of a male suspect, resulting in a struggle. The officer was thrown to the ground and received injuries to his leg. The suspect fled into the sea but was captured a few minutes later by officers.

The officer was transported to hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

The 27-year-old suspect will be formally charged before court later this week.