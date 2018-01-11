Fidelity Bank issues notice to customers on new accounts…

What yinner think is happening with the BANKs in the Bahamas?



Nassau – Well it looks like its going to be a tough year for banks after Fidelity gave customers notice that a minimum amount of $500 is required to open a new account.

Some of the other banks have introduced all kinds of strange fees and limited services last year causing an uproar over their shabby services.

We wonder what the Central Bank has to say about these things many changes. Meanwhile, Bahamians are borrowing less and from the looks a things are avoiding the banks.

We report yinner decide!