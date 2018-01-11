Man is wanted by detectives for a murder incident….

WANTED PERSON Cordero Smith has been missing since the murder of the Bowes Number Man – GRAND BAHAMA

Freeport, Grand Bahama – Police in Grand Bahama need your assistance in locating 23 year old Cordero Smith of Halifax Street, Stapeldon Gardens, New Providence and #42 Hearn Lane, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

He is described as standing at 5’10”, weighing 150 lbs., with dark brown complexion and slim built.

The suspect is considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cordero Smith, you are asked to contact the Central Detective Unit in Freeport, Grand Bahama at telephone numbers 350-3107 thru12, 911/919 or call your nearest police station.

