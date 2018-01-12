Plane down near Great Harbour Cay in the Berry Islands

Berry Islands – Bahamas Press is getting word of a plane did go down just south of Great Harbour Cay.

Our teams on the ground are reporting that everyone is okay.

Passengers are walking along Haines Cay Beach towards Great Harbour. A rescue team has been dispatched to the area and hopefully all persons on GHC shortly. A full investigation is expected to commence.

The aircraft is registered to Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources and MP North Andros and the Berry Islands Hon. Carlton Bowleg. He was not onboard the flight.

