Department Civil Aviation officials now investigate that plane crash near Great Harbour Cay in the Berry Islands…

Berry Islands, Bahamas – Officials are investigating a plane crash that has left one person with minor injuries on Friday, 12th January, 2018.

Reports are that shortly after 12:00noon, authorities were notified of a plan crash near Great Harbor Cay, Berry Islands. The crash occurred in swamp land, a short distance from the airport.

Police officers and rescue personnel, responded to the call and upon arrival at the site, discovered that a twin engine Aztec aircraft Registration # N222AH, had recently left Chub Cay airport and was enroute to Grand Bahama, with five passengers onboard. The aircraft beg in experiencing engine problems and as a result, a control landing was made 1.5 miles from the airport.

The Bahamian pilot, Henry Rolle, received minor injuries and the passengers were rescued and taken to Great Harbour Cay. The aircraft is registered to North Andros and Berry Islands MP Carlton Bowleg. He was not onboard.

This matter will be referred to the Department Civil Aviation for further investigation.

