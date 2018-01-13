Police needs the public help in solving these latest robberies…



Nassau – Police are asking the public to come forth with any information they may have in solving three Armed Robberies which occurred on Friday.

In the first incident, shortly before 5:00pm, a woman was at Shrimp Road off Carmichael Road, when she was approached by a male armed with a firearm, who robbed her of cash and other items before fleeing on foot.

In the second incident, shortly after 7:00pm, a man armed with a firearm entered a convenience store located at Miller’s heights, and robbed an employee of cash before fleeing on foot.

In the final incident, shortly after 9:00pm a man was walking on Robinson Road, when he was held up and robbed of cash and other items by three men armed with firearms, who fled on foot.

The US Embassy has issued a travel advisory warning its citizens to avoid certain areas in New Providence.

