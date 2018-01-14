51st. Anniversary of Majority Rule Public Lecture at Bahamas Historical Society



Nassau, The Bahamas – A 51st Anniversary of Majority Rule Public Lecture was held by the Bain & Grants Town Advancement Association at the Bahamas Historical Society on Thursday evening, January 11, 2018.

Discussing the role of the labour movement in energizing Majority Rule events were University of The Bahamas Chair of Social Sciences and Assistant Professor of History Dr. Christopher Curry and President of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas Trade Union Congress Obie Ferguson.

Mr. Fred Munnings was moderator. Pictured at the podium is Dr. Curry and, from left seated at head table, Fred Munnings, Obie Ferguson, and Rev. Dr. C.B. Moss, president of the Bain & Grants Town Advancement Association — while audience listens attentively. (BIS Photos/Raymond A. Bethel, Sr.)