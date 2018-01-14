Drug war heats up in northern Bahamas as two more badly decomposed bodies have been found in bushes off S.C Bootle Highway outside Treasure Cay…

Murder count pushes to five all happening in the Northern Bahamas….



Abaco – The badly decomposed bodies of two males have been discovered in an area just outside Treasure Cay Abaco yesterday afternoon.

Police are not saying much about John Doe one and two, but simply report that an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Around 3:00pm, police on Abaco received information that one body was discovered in the S.C Bootle Highway area, some five minutes before Treasure Cay. However upon closer examination of the area two decomposed bodies were found.

Bahamas Press investigations from sources on the island say the men are believed to be residents of Freeport, Grand Bahama. Some now believe that their deaths may be connecting to a string of murders of a group of traffickers on Grand Bahama early this year; who operate between Bimini, Abaco and Grand Bahama.

The homicides, though not yet classified by police, now pushes the count to five all of which occurred in the northern Bahamas.

We report yinner decide!