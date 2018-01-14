MP stands by and watches Minnis Government fire his own sister! WELL, WAIT!

Ten relieved of their duties at the Road Traffic Department – one being Travis Robinson’s sister…



Nassau – While the country is distracted with marital rape and the decriminalization of marijuana, Bahamas Press is reporting that more Bahamians went home on Friday.

Sources in the Road Traffic Department confirmed another 10 persons attached to the 52 Week Programme have all received their letters that their services are no longer needed.

One of the victims is the sister of sitting MP for Bains and Grants Town Travis Robinson.

The Minnis Administration determination to downsize the public service comes from an IMF report, which advises to let go some 40% of Public Servants. Last week we reported how a list was drafted to terminate permanent and pensionable staff at BAIC. This decision is under review by the Cabinet.

