Training begins for New Defence Force Recruits



Coral Harbour Base (RBDF): One-hundred twenty (120) new recruits underwent a less than gentle awakening yesterday as they began their transition from civilian to military life in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

As members of New Entry 55/24, these recruits are on their way to making history as part of a newly modernized recruit training program offered by the Defence Force’s Training Department.

The three-part program consists of a militarization, marinization, and a naval-infantry phase all designed to develop leadership, character and professional military skills within the lives of successful recruits.

Best wishes to them during their 17-week program.




