Training begins for New Defence Force Recruits

New Squad now in Defence Force!

Coral Harbour Base (RBDF): One-hundred twenty (120) new recruits underwent a less than gentle awakening yesterday as they began their transition from civilian to military life in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

As members of New Entry 55/24, these recruits are on their way to making history as part of a newly modernized recruit training program offered by the Defence Force’s Training Department.

The three-part program consists of a militarization, marinization, and a naval-infantry phase all designed to develop leadership, character and professional military skills within the lives of successful recruits.

Best wishes to them during their 17-week program. #operationtransformation

Petty Officer Shamica Duncombe is pictured giving instructions to the selected recruits of New Entry 55/24 as their family, friends and loved ones look on.

New Entry 55/24 is pictured heading into Coral Harbour Base for the first time as Recruits.

