Minnis Government delivers another retiree back into the public service while sending young Bahamians home!



Nassau – The Cabinet has agreed to bring out of retirement Tommy Tunquest’s brother-in-Law Perry McHardy Sr. and appoint him as Post Master General.

And while Mr. McHardy returns, the Cabinet has also agreed to relieve Road Traffic of the services of 10 young Bahamians. One of those workers is the sister of Bains and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson.

Like retiree Arlington Miller, BP wonders if McHardy will now collect his pension AND salary, something Dr. Minnis told the public would end under his administration.

We report yinner decide!