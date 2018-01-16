Large seizure of drugs at Potter’s Cay Dock



Nassau, Bahamas – According to reports; shortly before 8:00pm on Saturday, 13 th January, 2018 , Drug Enforcement Officer along with Officer from the RBPF K – 9 Unit, acting on information, conducted a search of the Motor Vessel Legacy, which was moored at the Potters Cay Dock, and recovered a large quantity of Marijuana which was contained in boxes in the freezer compartment.

The drugs is weighed in at 30lb and has a street value of $ 30,000. No arrest was made in this incident.

Investigations are ongoing.