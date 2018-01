Deadman’s Cay – Bahamas Press is reporting a fire in the community of Salt Pond early this morning that claimed the life of a resident.

BP can report that Erskine Harding perished in an early morning house fire in the community. We understand there were no fire trucks in the area and thus the house burnt to the ground.

BP sends our condolences to the family and we call on authorities to try to please get a decent fire truck in this remote part of the country!

