One man has been found died following a risky fishing expedition on Bimini this morning…

One man found dead at sea in Bimini…



Nassau – We are getting a report out of the Bimini community this morning where one of the two fishermen, who failed to return home last night, has been found dead. This is not looking good.

William Billy “Stinky” Stuart, one of the men in the boat body has been recovered. The other young man, who goes by the name Jay, and is not a resident of the island, is still missing at sea. This is yet another breaking tragedy unfolding in a family island community.

Members of the community begun a search party last night but returned with no success. However a continuation of the search efforts this morning resulted in a sad conclusion. Search for Jay is still going on.

We report yinner decide!