Brother of TCI Premier murdered in the Bahamas!

The male victim becomes the country’s 7th homicide victim for the year!



Nassau – The brother of Turks and Caicos Islands Premier has been found shot to death multiple times about the body in the capital.

Bahamas Press can report police just after noon on Thursday arrived at the old City Market Building on Market Street, after receiving reports that a man was found in that building unresponsive.

Paramedics were unable to revive the man, who had multiple gunshot injuries to his head and body. They confirmed that the victim appeared to be in his 50s and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police have not identified the name of the victim, but we at BP while information all around the region are learning that the victim is the brother of the first female Premier of the TCI The Hon. Charlene Cartwright- Robinson. She, we are learning, tonight is deeply saddened and moved by these developments.

