Police involved shooting on Abaco ends in the death of suspect…



Abaco – One male suspect is dead after he confronted police armed with a firearm in the Central

Pines, Abaco area.

Reports are that on Friday 19th January 2018, shortly after midnight, police were called to a

business establishment in the Central Pines area, where it was reported that a male armed

with a firearm was discharging into the crowd.

Officers responded quickly and confronted the suspect who was armed and who upon seeing the police pointed the firearm in their direction. Officers then became in fear of their lives and discharged their police service firearm, hitting the suspect and fatally injuring him. He was pronounce dead at the scene.

A black tech-9 weapon, magazine and ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

This matter will be referred to Her Majesty Corona.