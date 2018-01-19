Three men charged with stealing from the Water and Sewerage Corporation! Boy I tell ya!

Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting three more Government employees were charged in the courts this afternoon for stealing.

The men are being charged before the magistrate court for stealing by reason of employment in connection with an investigation at Water and Sewerage Corporation.

They are alleged to have stolen supplies out of Corporation and after being caught tried to involve some management in a lie. Interestingly, it looks like since The Minnis Government has come to power all kinda stealing has begun.

Well, they must now know it is the PEOPLE’s TIME to carry ya [BLANK] to jail!

