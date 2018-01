Nassau – Police are asking the public to come forth with any information they may have in solving an Armed Robbery which occurred on Friday, 19th January, 2018.

Shortly after 8:00pm, a man was driving on Sixth Street, Coconut Grove, when he was stopped by two men in a Japanese vehicle.

One of the men who was armed, approached him and ordered him out of his gray 2009 Honda Accord Car, L# AJ1434, before getting in and speeding off.

Investigations are ongoing.