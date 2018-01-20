Some people looks like they have went on a shooting spree last night!

POLICE INVESTIGATES OVERNIGHT SHOOTING INCIDENTS

Nassau – In the first incident, shortly after 10:00pm, a man was walking on Hospital Lane, when he was noticed a man walking behind him. He became concerned and began running. A few seconds later he hear gunshot and discovered that he had been shot. He was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

In the second incident, shortly before 3:00am on Saturday, 20th January, 2018 the victim had just arrived at a home on Sumner Street, Nassau Village, when he was approached by a man armed with a firearm, who shot him about the body before speeding away in a silver color Honda vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Investigations are ongoing.