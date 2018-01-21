Officer accused of rape by American woman…

Embassy warning a few weeks ago is now being backed with a RAPE ALLEGATION against a young police officer…



Nassau – Breaking news coming into Bahamas Press confirms a police officer on the Royal Bahamas Police Force is in deep trouble.

Tonight, allegations have been reported to the United States Embassy in Nassau and filed with police where a female guest has filed a complaint of rape.

According to that report it reads that a the young police officer is accused to have had sexual intercourse with the American guest; and rather than following the protocols and procedures by reporting her after being found with suspected drugs, the unthinkable is alleged to have occurred.

The victim we understand, after the alleged sexual encounter occurred, went to the US Embassy and reported the matter. BP understands the officer will be charged sometime this week and is now being questioned.

No word from the police have come on this report! What in da hell is dis?

Just a few weeks ago the Embassy issued a travel advisory on the Bahamas warning its citizens to avoid hotspots in the capital.

We report yinner decide!