Second body of that male missing at sea on Bimini has been found…

Bimnini – BP is learning that second man who went missing in Bimini following that expedition, John Forbes, remains has been found under Big Game Marina Docks.

On Wednesday 17th January 2018 shortly before 8:00pm, police received a report of two males who were reportedly sitting in a small boat anchored at the rear of a business establishment and have not been seen since.

A search was conducted by Law Enforcement Officials and Basra. On Thursday 18th January 2018 shortly after 8:00am, the lifeless body of one male, William Billy “Stinky” Stuart, was discovered in waters in the area of the Bimini Harbor.

May his soul rest in piece.

