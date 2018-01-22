Team Soliciting Applications for Long Island Water Connection

Staff at Water and Sewerage on Long Island



A team from the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) flew into Long Island on Sunday, January 21, 2018.

They are on the ground soliciting applications for water connections relative to the first phase of the mains extension/water works. The team will be on Long Island for the next four days, and will repeat the exercise as additional phases of work are scheduled.

Residents are advised that while the work is in progress, there will be no charge for the water connection. A relatively small security deposit will be required.

Residents are reminded to pay close attention to the documents required to successfully complete the application process.